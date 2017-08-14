Police are looking for an elderly Ontario man who was last seen in Quebec on July 21, the man's family says.

Tobermory, Ont., resident Walter Allan, 84, was spotted at a gas station in Sainte-Brigide-d'Iberville, about 60 kilometres south of Boucherville. He hasn't been seen since.

An avid collector of paper money and coins, he was in the area to attend the Royal Canadian Numismatic Association's annual conference in Boucherville, on Montreal's South Shore, which took place July 20 to July 23.

A more recent photo of Walter Allan, who now has a full beard. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Allan, who has Parkinson's disease, told his family that he would be back July 23, but they haven't heard from him since he left for the conference on July 18. They say he wasn't seen at the conference itself.

His family said the retired pharmacist valued his privacy and his disappearance wasn't noticed until the end of July.

"He was very independent," his niece, Susan Allan, told CBC News. "It wouldn't be unusual for him to stop for a few days, but not like this. He's missing."

His family said police are now searching for Allan's red 2007 Ford Focus station wagon with the licence plate ABNW 718.

Ontario Provincial Police were not available for comment.

Allan is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighing between 68 and 72 kilograms. He has white hair and a full white beard.

In a news release, the OPP said they are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous calls can be placed to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), a secure web-tip can be submitted at www.cstip.ca.