Walmart ends its involvement in Quebec training program for people with intellectual disabilities

Walmart has announced it will no longer participate in a program that gives on-the-job training to people with intellectual disabilities in Quebec.

The decision, which came into effect on Thursday, impacts at least 19 people who had been receiving training at Walmart stores in the province.

Walmart Canada did not specify why it chose to end the program, saying only that it came to "the difficult decision" after conducting a periodic review of its programs and practices.

Twenty-six Walmart stores across Quebec had participated in the program.

"We are phasing this out over the next few weeks to allow agencies and participants the opportunity to find alternate arrangements and transition time," the company said in a statement.

"We wish all participants the very best and thank them for their time with us."

'Very, very saddened people'

Implemented in partnership with local organizations, the program gave people with intellectual disabilities the chance to get vocational training at Walmart stores.

Nineteen people in the Mauricie and Central Quebec regions alone will be affected, said Jacinthe Cloutier, who works with adults with intellectual disabilities at the local health agency, CIUSSS MCQ.

Cloutier said Walmart's decision has left participants feeling upset.

"I saw very, very saddened people this morning — as many Walmart employees as people who were integrated into the workforce," she said.

Cloutier said she hoped the program participants would soon be integrated into other workplaces.

It remained unclear on Thursday afternoon if more people would be affected at Walmart stores in other parts of Quebec.