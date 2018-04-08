Quebec woman won't go back to Walmart, after it reinstates program for people with intellectual disabilities

Sorry, Walmart: Catherine Plamondon says it's too little, too late.

Plamondon was one of 19 people with intellectual disabilities receiving on-the-job training at Walmart stores in Quebec who saw the program cut, then reinstated, all in the past few weeks.

After a wave of sharp criticism, the company reversed its decision, saying "all program participants who want to return under the same conditions that were previously available can do so."

But for Plamondon, 39, who worked at a store in Shawinigan in Quebec's Mauricie region, the damage was done.

She said she has no intention of going back to Walmart.

"I don't want to go back. They caused us too much pain," she said.

Vocational training

Implemented in partnership with local organizations, the program gave people with intellectual disabilities the chance to get vocational training at Walmart stores.

In all, 26 Walmart stores in Quebec have participated in the program.

While participants weren't paid employees, some received a small amount of money for their work, but not a salary.

More than anything, the program gave participants a chance to feel included.

"They feel good being linked to a business," Alan Burns, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS de la Capitale-nationale, the regional health authority, told Radio-Canada last month.

"They feel useful," he said.

Three new job offers

For her part, Plamondon has received three new job offers since Walmart let her go.

Her mother, Danielle St-Amand, said Walmart has tried to fix its mistakes, "but it's [too] late."

"If I was employed there and something like that was done to me, for sure I would say 'no.'"