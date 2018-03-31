Skip to Main Content
Walmart 'sincerely apologizes' over confusion around program for people with intellectual disabilities

Notifications

New

Walmart 'sincerely apologizes' over confusion around program for people with intellectual disabilities

Walmart is apologizing after its announcement to end involvement in a program that gives on-the-job training to people with intellectual disabilities in Quebec saying it "created confusion."

Quebec's health minister stated that he doesn't believe Walmart's apology

CBC News ·
Walmart made the announcement last week which would impact 26 Quebec stores participating in the training program. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Walmart is apologizing two days after it said it would end involvement in a program that gives on-the-job training to people with intellectual disabilities in Quebec saying the announcement "created confusion."

Vice-president of corporate affairs for Walmart Canada Robert Nicol issued the statement Saturday that Walmart would continue to support people in the program.

"Our goal was to find other ways to help people in these programs, including direct employment," Nicol stated via email.

He did not specify how the retailer would continue to help.

He added that the way the initial announcement was handled confused and disappointed people and the company "sincerely apologizes for it."

Walmart announced last week that it will no longer participate in a program that gives training to people with intellectual disabilities.

It announced at the time that it was "phasing this out over the next few weeks."

"We wish all participants the very best and thank them for their time with us," the company said in a statement.

Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette tweeted that he doesn't believe the company's Saturday clarification.

"I only have one message for management at Walmart: I don't believe you," he posted.

A spokesperson for the CIUSSS de la Capitale-nationale, the regional health authority, said Friday that the people participating in the program weren't paid employees, but were more like interns.

He said most of the participants live on social security and in some cases get a small amount of money for their work, but not a salary.

"They feel good being good being linked to a business," CIUSSS's Alan Burns told Radio-Canada Friday. "They feel useful."

He said that even without Walmart, the CIUSSS has about 30 similar agreements with other businesses.

With files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us