A long-term seniors' care home in the Eastern Townships is now officially public and eligible to receive government funding.

The Wales CHSLD in Richmond struggled financially for years, going into an operational deficit of $1.7 million.

Quebec MNA Karine Vallières announced Thursday morning that the care home would be given public status, following a vote by its board.

The English-only care facility will receive $5.6 million per year from the Quebec government, on a 15-year renewable agreement.

Management of the waiting list and available rooms will be handled by regional health authority, the CIUSSS de l'Estrie CHUS.

There are 84 rooms now but the facility hopes to expand to 96 rooms in order to meet demand for English long-term care in the Eastern Townships.