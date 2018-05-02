Volunteers say no to running North Hatley beach after more than 50 years

For more than fifty years, volunteers with the North Hatley Recreation Society (NHRS) have been running the waterfront in the summertime on the shores of Lake Massawippi — overseeing the beach and access to tennis courts and sail boats.

For a fee, certified instructors hired by NHRS also offer swimming, tennis and sailing lessons.

But the town's recent announcement that it will increase the fees for non-residents and fence off the beach at night have the society's volunteers up in arms.

They worry the move will make the beach unaffordable for some and jeopardize the safety of late-night swimmers who will inevitably climb the fence.

Forcing out low-income families

Until this year, the cost of seasonal beach access has been $120 per family of four and $200 for non-residents.

A daily pass was $5 for adults and $2 for children.

The municipal council now plans to make the beach free for North Hatley residents, increasing the family rate for non-residents to $300 for the season, to make up the difference.

But NHRS president Mathieu Devinat says that drastic hike isn't fair to many beachgoers, including the society's own volunteers — many of whom are non-residents.

The beach in North Hatley has been run by volunteers with the North Hatley Recreaction Society for more than fifty years. (Radio-Canada) "Low-income families in the region who should be benefitting from our services will most certainly decide not to buy a pass," said Devinat.

When the cost of a season pass went up a few years ago from $120 to $200, fewer families registered, he said.

Devinat estimates between the free pass for residents and the loss of non-residents, the NHRS stands to lose $8,000 to $10,000 in revenues this summer.

Forcing volunteers to foot the bill

User fees don't cover equipment, maintenance and wages.

The municipality has been picking up about $12,000 in annual costs, and NHRS volunteers raise another $4,500 through fundraising activities.

The municipality also wants to extend the beach's opening hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., which Devinat said will be another added cost of several thousand dollars because the NHRS's three employees will have to work longer hours.

"Both these conditions are unacceptable because we are a non-profit organization," said Devinat. He said the town has not offered any additional money to compensate.

"We have a balanced budget," said Devinat, "but what's ahead is a direct loss of revenue."

North Hatley Mayor Michael Page told Radio-Canada recently the decision to fence off the beach after hours is because it's in a residential area.

However, Devinat thinks it's a mistake.

"A beach is attractive, even if gates are closed, you must expect people will try to reach it by other means," he said, "if there is an incident access by ambulance would be hindered."

Uncertainty for coming season

Devinat said under the circumstances, it's unrealistic for the NHRS to run the beach this summer.

He said the municipality has indicated it will take it over, but it's not clear if it will offer all the activities that the NHRS has for the past half century.

"We consider it a moral obligation," said Devinat.

Devinat said the NHRS, with its long history, is important to the town, and people have been voicing their discontent on social media about about the organization being slighted.

A petition is circulating in North Hatley in favour of creating a committee to find a solution to the impasse.

Local residents are also being encouraged voice their concerns at a town council meeting on May 7.

