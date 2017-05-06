As floods continue to ravage buildings and basements across communities in Quebec, people have taken to social media to offer up their homes, food and supplies.

Cassandre Dandurand is a mother of four young children.

Cassandre Dandurand, on the right, pictured here with two of her four children and her partner, is one of many moms who has offered to house victims social media. (Cassandre Dandurand/ Facebook)

She posted to social media offering her home to any family in need, explaining she hoped to ease the worries of people affected by the flooding.

"You already have enough worries and stress about your house, your things, your kids," said Dandurand.

She's not alone.

Cassandre reached out on a community group.

Many other individuals have stepped up to help flooding victims. Like Dandurand, some are offering space in their homes. Others are offering to donate their money and time.

Larger organizations across the province have also stepped up to help people who are in need of a home.

Camping Choisy, a park based in Rigaud, has opened its campground for free.

Family owned business Phil Turner Incorporated has donated hundreds of wood pallets to the island of Terrasse-Vaudreuil and L'Île-Perrot.

The paletts are used to transport the sandbags.

They also took the time to fill sandbags.

How to help

Group of volunteers gather to fill sandbags and transport wooden palettes to help people who are confronting high waters and flooding in Vaudreuil-Dorion. (Christine Dandurand/ Facebook)

For people looking to help, some communities are looking for volunteers to fill sandbags on Saturday.

If you're in Hudson you can head to the Public Works yard at 529 Main Road starting at 9 a.m.

In Terrasse-Vaudreuil they're asking people to head to 74 - 7th Avenue.

In Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac its at the Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac Church as of 9 a.m.

The mayor of L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, Normand Marinacci, says if volunteers want to help they can "come the city and we'll find something for them to do."

CBC Montreal will be updating this story on where people can go if they need to leave their homes.