Volunteers looking to pitch in and help out with the flood relief effort are being asked to head over to a number of local municipal buildings to fill and deliver sandbags.

Peter Niro, owner of Pépinière des Sources in Pointe-Claire, told CBC's All In A Weekend that volunteers at the nursery filled 2,000 sandbags by hand yesterday.

"I've had people here since 6:30 this morning and we're trying to help out as many as people as we can," he said.

The Des Sources nursery is giving away the bags for free to anyone being affected by the flooding.

Volunteers have been filling sandbags behind Vaudreuil city hall all morning. (Debra Arbec/CBC)

In other parts of the West Island, citizens are coming together to lend a hand to the relief effort.

People in Vaudreuil are gathering at 2555 Dutrisac Street behind city hall as of 8:30 this morning to fill sandbags.

The of town of Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève is asking people to come to the Cultural Centre at 406 Montée de l'Église to fill bags.

Organizers say volunteers should park near the baseball field at Chevremont Street.

Cooks were on hand to feed hardworking volunteers filling bags at Vaudreuil city hall. (Kristy Rich/CBC)

In Hudson, volunteers are gathering at the Public Works yard at 529 Main Road starting at 9 a.m..

People are being asked to wear proper footwear like work boots or steel-toed boots and bring gloves and rain gear with them.

Volunteers on the West Island have been filling thousands of sandbags to be delivered to the areas most affected by the flooding. (Debra Arbec/CBC)

Bags are also being filled at:

50 chemin de l'île from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. in Île-Cadieux.

44 de l'eglise Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac Church as of 9 a.m., in Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac.

694 du Tisseur Street for the day, in Pointe-Fortune.

People gathered at the Île Bizard Culture Centre this weekend to put together and deliver bags. (Île Bizard/Facebook)

If you have information about volunteer efforts in another community, send us an email at webquebec@cbc.ca and we will add it to the story.