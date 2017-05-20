Several communities in and around the island of Montreal are asking for help this long weekend to collect thousands of sandbags and clear the debris left behind by heavy flooding that began in early May.

City officials in Laval say about 400 people have already signed up for their massive post-flood clean up that begins on Saturday.

Laval deputy mayor David De Cotis said this is an opportunity for members of the community to band together in a time of need.

He added the clean up will be a big job.

"We have over 374 tonnes of debris that's affected different homes, in the different areas," he said. "The need is there."​

The volunteers will be sent to Fabreville, Sainte-Rose, Sainte-Dorothée, Chomedey and Laval-Ouest.

The clean up in Laval will continue on Sunday and De Cotis said there is still time to sign up.

Volunteers are asked to call the city ahead to register and be available to work for at least five hours during the day.

Volunteers will be collecting debris, picking up sandbags and helping clear out homes. (Radio-Canada)

Volunteers to be dispatched in Deux-Montagnes

The city of Deux-Montagnes, which is located just northwest of Montreal, said volunteers are much needed this Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

On one property alone 2,000 sandbags need to be collected.

"It's physical work, clearing out homes, taking out furniture," said Marie-Claude Lacroix, who works with the city's recreation department.

Lacroix said anyone who calls the city over the weekend will be dispatched to an area in need. She said it would be best if volunteers could bring their own gloves and masks, since the city is beginning to run out.

Clean ups in other communities

Similar operations are going on in Île-Bizard, Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue, Gatineau and Shawinigan on Saturday.

Most are asking for volunteers to be at least over the age of 16 and to be wearing closed-toe or construction boots.

Spring flooding across Quebec has affected over 250 municipalities and touched over 5,000 residences.