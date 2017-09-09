Even if the weather isn't perfect, many Quebecers will be able to benefit today from the free admission at all Quebec provincial parks.

National Parks Day, Sept. 9, is an opportunity for locals to visit the 24 provincial parks and take part in special programming and outdoor activities.

"National Parks Day is about spreading a sense of belonging and pride in our national parks, which are an important part of our heritage in Quebec," said Luc Blanchette, Quebec Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, in a statement.

If you're in Montreal, some nearby options include Parc national d'Oka and Parc national du Mont-Saint-Bruno.