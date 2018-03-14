Police called in, 2 arrested after outburst at council meeting over Villeray condo project

A borough council meeting in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension was halted during a condo project discussion and police were called to calm the unruly crowd.

Two people were arrested after the meeting went off the rails and was forced to stop around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, SPVM Const. Andrée-Anne Picard said.

Picard would not confirm how many people were involved in the disturbance, or what would happen to the two who were arrested, as the police report had not been completed yet.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said Wednesday a debate over the condo project led to the arrests.

She said gentrification was happening quickly in the area.

"In some neighbourhoods, the tensions run higher than others," she said.

On the live feed of the meeting, people are heard repeatedly yelling, "À nous la ville!" — or in English, "The city is ours."

Residents have been concerned that the new condo project is a step toward gentrification. Instead, they'd like to see their neighbourhood be more hospitable to young families.

The site in question is the old Diamond Taxi office on Lajeunesse Street. It would consist of 24 apartments, 12 of which would be single bedrooms.

Council unanimously voted to allow for construction, which prompted residents at the meeting to boo and chant.

"No bourgeois in my neighbourhood," people yelled out in French.

The office of borough mayor Giuliana Fumagalli would not comment on what happened at the meeting.

A spokesperson for Fumagalli, Patrick Cigana, said Plante addressed the issue and they have nothing to add.