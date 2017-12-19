Montreal police are investigating a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Villeray neighbourhood.

Fire crews were called at around 1:30 a.m. to an apartment block on Guizot Street East, near St-Laurent Boulevard.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters entered the building and found an 88-year-old woman unconscious inside one of the units on the second floor.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant. The victim has not been identified.

About 12 people were forced out of their homes and many are in the care of the Red Cross.

The building comprises six units and was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but it is believed to have started in a bakery on the main floor of the building.

The power has been cut to thousands of customers in the area due to the fire. It is unclear when electricity will be restored.