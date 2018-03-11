A pending condo project that includes single bedroom units in Villeray has some residents concerned that it goes against the city's vision to build more housing for young families.

The site in question is the old Diamond Taxi office on Lajeunesse Street. It would consist of 24 apartments, 12 of which would be single bedrooms.

"How do you accommodate a family with just one bedroom, I don't know," said George Malky, who's lived in the area for more than 50 years.

For him, the project is incompatible with a city administration that is looking to draw families back to the island from the suburbs.

Borough council to vote Tuesday

Though the developer got the green light to go ahead with the project in January, citizen concerns have prompted the decision to go to a vote at Tuesday's borough council meeting for Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

A group of about 20 residents has been keeping an eye on this project. They're worried an underground parking garage leading to the alleyway with cars needing to go up a ramp to get out is a recipe for disaster.

They say children play in the alleyway all the time, and they're concerned about an increase in traffic to get to the parking garage.

Citizens are also concerned a lack of privacy if the old building is replaced with a condo building twice as high.