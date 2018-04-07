31-year-old man dead after Ville-Marie shooting

A 31-year-old man has died in hospital after a shooting on Friday evening, marking the seventh homicide of 2018 in Montreal.

Two men were rushed to hospital in critical condition Friday after a shooting on Bercy Street near Ontario Street, where police found two men lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

Police also found shell casings on the ground.

The other victim, a 42-year-old man, is in hospital with serious upper-body injuries. He is now in stable condition, police say.

The suspect has yet to be identified, but police say the person got away in a vehicle going south down Bercy Street.

"A description of the vehicle is still to be identified at this moment," said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

Officers from the SPVM's major crimes unit are investigating.