Hopefully you enjoyed your holiday reprieve from closures on the Ville-Marie Expressway, because they're about to start up again.

This weekend, the closures will affect people trying to head out of the city and will take effect at staggered times:

Access to the westbound Ville-Marie from the Fort Street entrance will be off-limits starting at 10 p.m. Friday night until 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Access to the westbound Ville-Marie from the Lucien l'Allier Street and Hôtel-de-Ville Avenue entrances will be off-limits starting at 11 p.m. Friday night until 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The highway itself will be closed in the westbound direction from the start of the Ville-Marie Tunnel (Exit 5, for the Bonaventure Expressway, Champlain and Victoria bridges and Robert-Bourassa Boulevard) starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

The weekend closures will allow crews to continue dismantling the portion of the eastbound Ville-Marie that has been idle since November.

That part of the highway was replaced by Highway 136, lanes that will be part of the new Turcot Interchange.

The Turcot replacement project is slated to be complete by 2020.