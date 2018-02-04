A petition created by students at Villa Maria College in an effort to save their private music lessons from being cut has garnered more than 1,000 signatures since it was launched last month.

The lessons were offered as a part of the private music school program, which is slated to be scrapped June 30.

"The fact that we won't be able to continue progressing next year is completely heartbreaking," said Grade 9 student Teale Bishopric, who helped create the petition.

The school announced the news in an email to parents and students in January, saying that the program was being cancelled due to low enrolment.

Villa Maria's total enrolment is the highest it's ever been at over 1,400 students this year — but only 13 students in Grade 7 registered for private music lessons.

"This is the lowest level of enrolment the private music school has ever had," said spokesperson Sophie Desjardins in an email to CBC.

The decision was not related to funding but rather a strategic choice to focus on developing new courses, she added.

"All schools need to adjust their service offer in order to meet the future needs of the entirety of their student population," she said.

Desjardins added that the school will continue to offer orchestra band as a course option as well as an after-school, extra-credit course in music open to the entire student body.

Students hold out hope

Grade 10 student Tayjah Pierre-Hinkson said that taking voice lessons with her private teacher was a real highlight of her education.

"I love having one-on-one time with my teacher," she said. "It brightens up your school day."

She, along with Bishopric, has been helping put the word out and rallying fellow students to protest the school administration's decision.

"I'm pretty hopeful that we will be able to convince them to at least let us stay in the program until we graduate," said Bishopric.

The school has not said whether it is willing to negotiate with students over the program's deadline.