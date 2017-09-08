Montreal police are doing a preventive evacuation at Villa Maria, a high school in the neighbourhood of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Police say the emergency alarm was triggered at the high school, but that it appears to be unfounded.

They say they are evacuating the premises for additional verification.

Students at the high school are being redirected to neighbouring Marianopolis College.

Founded in 1854, Villa Maria is a private Catholic co-educational high school located on Decarie Boulevard at Monkland Avenue.