Viens Commission to focus today on Indigenous relations with Montreal police

On its third day of hearings in Montreal, the Viens Commission is expected to focus for the first time on experiences in the city, including relations between members of Indigenous communities and Montreal police.

"The relationship is really not good," said Nakuset, executive director of Montreal's Native Women's Shelter, who will be speaking before the commission Wednesday morning.

"We feel that we have not been respected at all, so we're going to be testifying on that."

The Viens Commission has been travelling to Indigenous communities across the province, looking into the treatment of Indigenous people seeking public services in Quebec.

Hearings began in Montreal on Monday, with testimonies from Indigenous people from all over Quebec.

Nakuset said an agreement struck in 2015 to improve relations with Montreal police has hit roadblocks.

"There are four parts to the agreement, and the three parts that we've been actively working on have fallen flat…and it's been an incredible struggle for us."

The four-part agreement included the creation of a prevention plan, setting up a procedure when an Indigenous woman or girl goes missing and offering officers sensitivity training.

Nakuset said the sensitivity training was abruptly called off last year.

"They cancelled it, with no negotiations — just flat out cancelled it. That was a year ago and they have not received any training since. So, what are we waiting for?," she said.

The Viens Commission will also hear from other organizations that work with Montreal's indigenous communities, including the Montreal Urban Aboriginal Community Strategy Network and the First Peoples Justice Center of Montreal.

The commission is in Montreal for two weeks, and then will be back in March for two more weeks.

The inquiry was recently given a 10-month extension to submit a final report, which is now due in September 2019.