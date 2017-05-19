The city has put out a list of what is open and closed during the Victoria Day long weekend, also known as the Journée nationale des patriotes in Quebec.

There will also be a number of activities taking place throughout the weekend in honour of the city's big birthday bash.

Government services:

Most city offices will be closed on Monday, May 22 including borough offices and Accès-Montréal locations.

Municipal court and banks will also be closed Monday.

Canada Post will not have any collection or delivery of mail on Monday.

Garbage and recycling:

Garbage, recycling and compost pickup, which is managed at the borough level, will continue as per its regular schedule.

The city's eco-centres, which accept items that are a health hazard or harmful to the environment, will be open for their regular summer hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sports and cultural centres:

The operating hours of arenas, pools, libraries, sports centres and cultural community centres will vary borough by borough. Before heading there, it is best to call ahead to ensure they are open.

The Claude Robillard Sports Complex, located in Ahuntsic, will be closed Monday. The outdoor tennis court, however, will be accessible.

Museums and attractions:

The attractions at the Espace pour vie complex are all open this weekend:

Botanical Gardens: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The Biodôme: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Le Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Pointe-à-Callière Museum will be open all weekend long and Monday. The museum's new pavilion opens on Saturday as part of the city's 375th anniversary celebrations and admission is free.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Montreal Museum of Contemporary Art will be closed on Monday.

Most public markets will be open, including the ​Bonsecours Market located at 350 Saint-Paul Street.

Parking

Parking signs must be respected throughout the holiday weekend and the meters are also in operation.

The City of Montreal is advising anyone with questions about the closures to visit ville.montreal.qc.ca or dial 311.