All lanes of the Victoria Bridge reopened Monday afternoon just in time for rush hour, after an early morning incident prompted authorities to close one lane.

A heavy truck went over the bridge in the direction of Montreal around 5:30 a.m., causing Canadian National, which operates the bridge, to close that lane for an inspection.

CN Rail had to determine whether the truck exceeded the bridge's weight limit and inspect the bridge for damage.

The closure snarled traffic on the approach to the Victoria and other South Shore bridges during the morning rush hour.

All lanes were reopened at around 2:15 p.m.