Victoria Bridge reopened after train derailment temporarily blocked access

A minor train derailment led to a temporary closure of the westbound Victoria Bridge Wednesday.

A 42-car train heading west from the Port of Montreal jumped the track at the level crossing near the intersection of Bridge and Mill streets around 4 a.m., blocking access to the bridge.

There were no dangerous goods aboard the train, which remained upright despite the derailment.

The train jumped the tracks near the Bridge Street crossing, blocking access to the Victoria Bridge. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Police were blocking the road until it was reopened around 5:30 a.m.

CN says investigators will remain on site this morning to determine the cause of the derailment.