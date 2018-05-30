Victoria Bridge reopened after train derailment temporarily blocked access
A 42-car train heading westbound from the Port of Montreal jumped the track near Bridge Street, blocking access to the bridge for about 90 minutes.
A minor train derailment led to a temporary closure of the westbound Victoria Bridge Wednesday.
A 42-car train heading west from the Port of Montreal jumped the track at the level crossing near the intersection of Bridge and Mill streets around 4 a.m., blocking access to the bridge.
There were no dangerous goods aboard the train, which remained upright despite the derailment.
Police were blocking the road until it was reopened around 5:30 a.m.
CN says investigators will remain on site this morning to determine the cause of the derailment.
WIth files from Lauren McCallum