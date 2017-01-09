Glen Crossley, 46, will appear in a Montreal court Tuesday to face an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of 70-year-old Albert Arsenault.

Canada's Victor Davis celebrates a gold medal win in the men's swimming event at the 1984 Olympic games in Los Angeles. (CP)

Arsenault suffered a head injury after falling down stairs at a bar on Newman Boulevard in the LaSalle borough on Sept. 17, 2016.

He later died of his injuries in hospital. Arsenault's family told CBC police initially deemed the incident an accident.

However, Montreal police recently issued a warrant for Crossley's arrest in connection with the events at the bar. They have not released any further details.

Crossley's lawyer, Gilbert Frigon, told CBC that his client turned himself in to police on Monday afternoon after learning of the warrant.

The latest allegations have not been proven in court.

In 1992, Crossley was given a 10-month sentence for failing to stop at the scene of an accident in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that killed Olympic swimmer Victor Davis.

Davis, who won a gold medal in the 1984 Olympics, died two days after he was struck by a car in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue. He was 25 years old.

Crossley told the court he thought a bottle had struck his car, not a person, when he left the scene. He later turned himself into police.

He served four months of the sentence.

'Everybody is in shock'

Arsenault's widow Lise Hurtubise told CBC that her husband was "always helping everybody, always laughing."

In 45 years of marriage, she said she never saw her husband pick a fight with anyone.

The family did not believe his death was the result of an accident, she said adding that the LaSalle community is very tight-knit and news travels fast.

Their daughter, Rachel Arsenault, said that Albert's death was difficult not just for her family, but the community at large.

"Everybody is in shock," she said.

"My dad was a great man. He was in good health, always helping everybody."