A 16-year-old from Dorval, Que., died after being hit by a Via Rail train near Lancaster, Ont., Monday night.

Tristan Morrissette-Perkins was killed after the train heading to Montreal struck him.

His cousin Bailey Morrissette, 17, was with him when the train at the time. They were with another teenager, a 15-year-old who hasn't been identified.

"We were on the tracks taking pictures and didn't see or hear the train until last minutes and we ran and he didn't make it," Morrissette told CBC News.

Morrissette-Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

"[He was] the perfect kid — always laughing, smiling, joking around. Everyone loved him," said Morrissette, who was unharmed in the incident.

An online fundraising campaign was created Tuesday to help pay for funeral costs.

"We lost our handsome brother, son, and friend due to a tragic accident on Monday, July 3rd at only 16 years old.…Let's give Tristan a beautiful final goodbye," the page says.

By Tuesday afternoon, the $5,000 goal was surpassed.

OPP investigating

Stormont Dundas and South Glengarry OPP confirmed that three teens were walking along a portion of a CN Rail bridge near Celtic Lane around 7:55 p.m. when two of them were struck by the passing train.

The 15-year-old male, from South Glengarry, Ont., was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The railway reopened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Lancaster is located about 30 kilometres east of Cornwall, Ont.

An OPP investigation is ongoing.