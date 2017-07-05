Only weeks after graduating high school, a 16-year-old from Dorval, Que., was killed after being hit by a Via Rail train near Lancaster, Ont., on Monday night.

Tristan Morrissette-Perkins was on the tracks with friends when the Montreal-bound train struck him. His cousin Bailey Morrissette, 17, was with him at the time. They were with another teenager, a 15-year-old who hasn't been identified.

"We were on the tracks taking pictures and didn't see or hear the train until the last minute and we ran and he didn't make it," Morrissette told CBC News.

Morrissette-Perkins, a student at John Rennie High School in Montreal's West Island and the top scorer on the midget AA Royals, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"[He was] the perfect kid — always laughing, smiling, joking around. Everyone loved him," said Morrissette, who was unharmed in the incident.

School offers support

John Rennie High School in Pointe-Claire is offering counselling for students who may need someone to talk to about Morrissette-Perkins's sudden death.

'If you wanted a son, that's the son you'd want.' - Joanne Mohamed , family friend of Tristan Morrissette-Perkins

"Tristan was a proud member of the 2017 graduating class…John Rennie's doors are open, and administrative and guidance staff remain available should any member of the graduating class or school community require support during this difficult time," principal Cristina Prata wrote in a letter sent Tuesday to students and parents.

Tristan Morrissette-Perkins played midget AA hockey for the West Island Royals. (Gofundme)

Joanne Mohamed, a friend of the family who lives in Lancaster, created an online fundraising campaign to help pay for funeral costs.

She said that Morrissette-Perkins and his family camped in Lancaster every summer.

"I was crossing my fingers saying, 'Please at least get me $1,000 for this family.' And within an hour, there was $1,000."

By Wednesday morning, more than $10,000 had been donated.

"There are a lot of people coming through for this family because they are just such awesome people," Mohamed said. "He was one of those kids that always has a smile on his face. …If you wanted a son, that's the son you'd want — just such a good kid."

OPP investigating

Stormont Dundas and South Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police confirmed that three teens were walking along a portion of a CN Rail bridge near Celtic Lane around 7:55 p.m. when two of them were struck by the passing train.

Tristan Morrissette-Perkins was only weeks from graduating high school. (Facebook)

The 15-year-old male, from South Glengarry, Ont., was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The railway reopened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Lancaster is located about 30 kilometres east of Cornwall, Ont.

An OPP investigation is ongoing.