Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a teenager missing from her home in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Veronique Clermont, 16, is six feet tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a hoodie, jeans and a Vans brand backpack at the time of her disappearance.

Her parents say they fear for her safety because she has mild autism. She left her home Tuesday morning and hasn't been since since. Police say she enjoys going to the Starbucks in Côte-des-Neiges or could possibly be around Parc Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.