Fire forces Verdun apartment residents onto the street

All the residents were able to make it out of the building safely. One person suffered second-degree burns to their hand.

1 tenant suffered second-degree burns to their hand

A fire forced several residents of an apartment building on LaSalle Boulevard out of their homes early Thursday. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Fire crews are at the scene of a four-alarm fire at an apartment building in Verdun this morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at the building on LaSalle Boulevard near Wellington Street.

The fire broke out at the back of the building, but the cause has not yet been confirmed, said a spokesperson for the fire department.

