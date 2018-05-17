Fire forces Verdun apartment residents onto the street
All the residents were able to make it out of the building safely. One person suffered second-degree burns to their hand.
Fire crews are at the scene of a four-alarm fire at an apartment building in Verdun this morning.
The fire started around 4 a.m. at the building on LaSalle Boulevard near Wellington Street.
The fire broke out at the back of the building, but the cause has not yet been confirmed, said a spokesperson for the fire department.