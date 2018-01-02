A vehicle that sank to the bottom of the Rivière des Prairies, after breaking through the ice early Tuesday was stolen, Montreal police say.

Police divers found that no one was inside the submerged vehicle and that it had been reported stolen.

Police were first called to the scene in Montreal's Cartierville neighbourhood after receiving several calls about a car sitting on the ice.

Montreal police divers will be out this morning to search the area around the submerged vehicle. (Radio-Canada)

When they arrived, the car was about 10 metres from the shore sitting on the ice, but soon it sunk into the water and was completely submerged.

Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant told CBC that the vehicle was stolen from the Côte-des-Neiges area.