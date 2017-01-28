The owner of a Hochelaga-Maisonneuve restaurant says an anti-gentrification vandal was caught in the act of spray-painting the front door of the business with a vulgar message.

Stéphane Allard, owner of the Lapin Blanc bistro on the corner of Ste-Catherine Street East and William-David Avenue, said the vandal stuck just after 3 a.m. Friday morning and was caught in view of a security camera.

Allard said there is no doubt that the vandal, who scrawled "F--k you" in black spray paint on the door, is part of an anti-gentrification group that has targeted other businesses in the area.

Montreal police have not established that link however.

"It's frustrating because we're not rich people," he said.

"We have trouble paying our rent, we work really hard, it's not an easy neighbourhood. We sell beers for $3 and our menu is between $6 and $10. I do not see how we are part of gentrification."

Windows out of the camera's view were also vandalized.

Other businesses vandalized

Just before the vandal began spray-painting, Allard said he saw a group of four individuals with backpacks walk by in the security footage. He believes they were involved and it was planned and not a random act.

Earlier in the week, a gym in the area was targeted by vandals for the third time this year.

In 2016 there were at least six "waves" of vandalism that targeted 22 businesses, some of which had their windows smashed in and had their interiors covered in paint.

Allard said his bar and bistro is not contributing to gentrification in the neighbourhood. (Radio-Canada)

Police investigating

At this time, Montreal police (SPVM) are not making any links between these recent acts and the anti-gentrification vandalism that occurred last year.

"The investigation into the acts of vandalism are still ongoing," said a SPVM spokesperson said to CBC's French-language service Radio-Canada on Friday.

"The SPVM encourages merchants to report all mischief and other crimes committed against their business."

In the wake of the vandalism, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Borough Mayor Réal Ménard has called for security cameras to be installed in public places to catch vandals in the act and help make arrests.