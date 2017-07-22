The Valois Pool in Pointe-Claire is warning its users that a pool member has a suspected case of mumps.

The parents notified the pool of the suspected diagnosis on Friday. Doctors deemed the child contagious as of Friday, but she hadn't been to the pool since Thursday, according to Christopher Laurin, chair of the Valois Citizens' Association, which runs the pool.

The child has been vaccinated for mumps, he said. A woman who identified herself in a Facebook comment as the mother of the girl also said she has been vaccinated.

In a statement, Laurin said the pool is safe, but they decided to post the information to Facebook in order to allow users to make an informed decision about going to the pool in the coming days.

The girl's parents have said they will keep her home while she is contagious.

Laurin advises anyone who is concerned or feel they might be showing symptoms to call the Info-Santé health information line at 811 or contact their family doctor.

What to know about mumps

According to the province's health information website, mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus and characterized by swelling of the salivary glands. It can be confused with other respiratory infections, such as the common cold.

Mumps is spread by coming into contact with saliva or droplets from the nose and throat of an infected person.

The first sign is a light fever that lasts up to two days, but some people don't show signs of symptoms at all. There is no treatment for mumps. Most healthy people recover on their own within three to 10 days.

The vaccine isn't 100 per cent effective, but getting it does reduce the severity of symptoms and the risk of complications.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, the mumps vaccine effectiveness has been estimated at 62 per cent to 91 per cent for those who have received one dose and 76 per cent to 95 per cent for those who have received two.

Children younger than one are most at risk of getting mumps because they cannot receive the vaccine before they are a year old, but adults usually experience the most serious complications.

Since the introduction of the free vaccine program in Quebec, the number of mumps cases has dropped by nearly 99 per cent, according to the province.