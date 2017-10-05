A 72-year-old man is expected to appear in court today to face murder charges after a fatal shooting in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield early Wednesday.

Quebec provincial police say Johanne Chayer, 65, died after she was shot at a home on du Sentier Street in the city, about 70 kilometres southwest of downtown Montreal.

A 27-year-old police officer, responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the home, was shot in the hip and seriously injured.

The man is in police custody and was questioned by investigators Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said the man may face murder and attempted murder charges and various weapons-related charges.