Four men are in custody after police made a series of arrests today in connection with drug trafficking in the Valleyfield region.

The RCMP in Valleyfield, along with the Sûreté du Québec and the Roussillon police made the arrests this morning as part of a police operation dubbed Project Cendier.

The undercover operation is part of a larger police investigation targeting people allegedly involved in tobacco smuggling, large-scale cannabis production and trafficking, and cocaine trafficking in the Valleyfield region.

The undercover operation conducted by the RCMP between November 2015 and June of 2016.

The men are expected in court later today and are expected to face charges of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and Viagra.