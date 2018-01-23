Mayor Valérie Plante did away with ticket quotas — but now her administration is considering substantially increasing fines for traffic and parking infractions.
Benoit Dorais, chairman of the city's executive committee, said the administration is studying the issue and that it's too soon to go into specifics.
Ticket prices haven't gone up since 2009, he pointed out during Monday's city council meeting.
"I can understand that people will say, 'I will have to pay more out of my pockets,' but a ticket is for a behaviour we don't want to have. If people don't do it anymore, they won't have anymore infractions," Dorais told reporters after the meeting.
According to its 2018 budget, the City of Montreal expects revenues from fines and penalties to rise to $206.6 million, up $11.4 million from last year, despite the decision to scrap ticket quotas.
The previous administration was looking at raising fees by $10 or more, not counting related legal costs, so that a typical $53-parking ticket would go up to $77, according to documents consulted by Radio-Canada.
Denis Coderre's team was also considering increasing parking rates.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.