Valérie Plante will officially be the first woman mayor of Montreal when she is officially sworn in this afternoon.

The swearing-in ceremony kicks off at 4 p.m. at Marché Bonsecours in the Old Port.

In an interview on CBC Montreal's Daybreak Thursday morning, she said her husband and children remind her every day of what she's accomplished.

Host Mike Finnerty asked her who she will be thinking about during the ceremony, a question that gave her pause.

"I think I will have in mind all the women before me who opened the way for a woman like me to get into politics and get to this seat," she said.

She added that she will also be thinking of all the women who will follow in her footsteps.

"Kids come to me and they have a little spark in their eyes."

Contemporary powwow singers the Buffalo Hat Singers will perform a traditional song in honour of women to kick off the ceremony, a decision Plante said she is pleased with, even if she didn't make it.

Plante said she invited a number of artists to do readings during the event.

Parity in the executive committee

While Plante tapped Southwest borough mayor-elect Benoit Dorais to be the president of her executive committee, she hasn't yet named the other who will fill the remaining spots.

The first priority, she said Wednesday, is a gender-balanced and diverse executive committee.

"There has to be parity, this is something that's a strong promise and I will honour it," she said. "As well as I want to have diversity in terms of background, in terms of different areas of the city as much as possible."

When it comes to the opposition at city hall, she said she's also open to naming some of them to the executive committee.

"We also mentioned during the campaign that we would like to have people from other parties if it makes sense, if they can complete the team and make it stronger," she said.

Valérie Plante, left, has chosen Benoit Dorais, far right, to be president of the city's executive committee. (Radio-Canada)

At the ceremony, there will be a sea of fresh and familiar faces.

Maja Vodanovic, the mayor-elect of Lachine, is said she's excited to be there and eager to get to work.

"For all of us to be together, I think that's going to be amazing," she said.

