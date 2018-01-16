Valérie Plante met Bonhomme Carnaval and donned a matching tuque

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante met Bonhomme Carnaval outside Montreal City Hall on Tuesday, and the mascot of the Quebec Winter Carnival gave her a red tuque to match his own.

"We're identical. Same energy, same joie de vivre ," said Bonhomme after Plante donned the tuque, and the two went for a stroll.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante met Bonhomme Carnaval, the mascot of the Quebec Winter Carnival. 0:47

Bonhomme is in Montreal to promote this year's carnival, which takes place Jan. 26 to Feb. 11 in Quebec City.

It turns out there's a long history of Canadian and foreign politicians posing for photos with Bonhomme.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

When Justin Trudeau and his family went to the carnival in 2016, they ate tire d'érable ​, a stick of maple taffy rolled in hard-packed snow, and met Bonhomme. The whole thing was filmed by a 60 Minutes crew.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, centre, and their children are greeted by Bonhomme Carnaval during a visit to the Quebec Winter Carnival in 2016. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press )

Stéphane Dion, John Kerry and Claudia Ruiz Massieu

​The same year, Bonhomme met a trio of foreign ministers.

Stéphane Dion was Canada's foreign affairs minister at the time, John Kerry was then U.S. Secretary of State, and Claudia Ruiz Massieu was the foreign affairs minister for Mexico.

Stéphane Dion, left, the former Canadian foreign affairs minister, stands next to Bonhomme Carnaval. Next to Bonhomme is then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Claudia Ruiz Massieu, the former Mexican foreign affairs minister. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Stephen Harper and Régis Labeaume

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper made several trips to Quebec's winter carnival. In this photo, he poses with Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume in front of the Ice Palace.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper, flanked by Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume, left, and Bonhomme Carnaval stand in front of the winter carnival ice castle on Feb.1, 2013 in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Stephen Harper's high kicks

Bonhomme is known for his signature high kicks, and it became a habit for former Prime Minister Stephen Harper launch a few high kicks of his own when he came to Quebec City.

Here's a kick from early in his first mandate as prime minister, back in 2007. Harper is with his children, Ben and Rachel.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper kicks his foot up in a little dance with Bonhomme Carnaval along with his son Ben and daughter Rachel at the official opening of the Quebec Carnival on Jan. 26, 2007. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Two years later, Harper was back — and so was his high kick.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper dances as Bonhomme Carnaval looks on at the official opening of the Quebec Carnival on Jan. 30, 2009 in Quebec City. (Clement Allard/The Canadian Press)

In 2015, yet another high kick, this time during the day.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper, right, raises his leg to mock Bonhomme Carnaval's traditional step during a visit on February 13, 2015 in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Snow bath!

Of course, no visit to Quebec Carnaval would be complete without another signature, Bonhomme's snow bath. Bathing suits are mandatory. Chilly!

People join Bonhomme Carnaval at the annual snow bath on February 14, 2015 at the Winter Carnival in Quebec City. The temperature outside was at -17 C during the event. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)