Valérie Plante met Bonhomme Carnaval and donned a matching tuque
Bon times with Bonhomme: a look at mayors and ministers who met Quebec City's mascot
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante met Bonhomme Carnaval outside Montreal City Hall on Tuesday, and the mascot of the Quebec Winter Carnival gave her a red tuque to match his own.
"We're identical. Same energy, same joie de vivre," said Bonhomme after Plante donned the tuque, and the two went for a stroll.
Bonhomme is in Montreal to promote this year's carnival, which takes place Jan. 26 to Feb. 11 in Quebec City.
It turns out there's a long history of Canadian and foreign politicians posing for photos with Bonhomme.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
When Justin Trudeau and his family went to the carnival in 2016, they ate tire d'érable, a stick of maple taffy rolled in hard-packed snow, and met Bonhomme. The whole thing was filmed by a 60 Minutes crew.
Stéphane Dion, John Kerry and Claudia Ruiz Massieu
The same year, Bonhomme met a trio of foreign ministers.
Stéphane Dion was Canada's foreign affairs minister at the time, John Kerry was then U.S. Secretary of State, and Claudia Ruiz Massieu was the foreign affairs minister for Mexico.
Stephen Harper and Régis Labeaume
Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper made several trips to Quebec's winter carnival. In this photo, he poses with Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume in front of the Ice Palace.
Stephen Harper's high kicks
Bonhomme is known for his signature high kicks, and it became a habit for former Prime Minister Stephen Harper launch a few high kicks of his own when he came to Quebec City.
Here's a kick from early in his first mandate as prime minister, back in 2007. Harper is with his children, Ben and Rachel.
Two years later, Harper was back — and so was his high kick.
In 2015, yet another high kick, this time during the day.
Snow bath!
Of course, no visit to Quebec Carnaval would be complete without another signature, Bonhomme's snow bath. Bathing suits are mandatory. Chilly!