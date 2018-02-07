The cars whiz by, metres away from an ambulance parked on the narrow shoulder of a slushy highway.

The video, tweeted by Urgences-Santé Tuesday evening, is meant to highlight what it looks like to paramedics when cars don't comply to Quebec's "move-over" law.

"Unfortunately, this is what one of our paramedics went through while providing assistance on a highway. For more than a minute, no vehicle respected the [safety] corridor!" the tweet said.

Le corridor de sécurité est obligatoire en présence d'un véhicule d'urgence. Malheureusement, voici ce qu'une de nos paramédics a vécu en portant secours sur une autoroute : pendant plus d'une minute, aucun véhicule n'a respecté le corridor! @CorridorSecurit @SAAQ pic.twitter.com/oQG4iQR8vm — @Urgences_sante

The law came into effect in the summer of 2012, months before a police officer was killed by a passing vehicle while walking back to his patrol car.

It requires passing motorists to slow down and leave as much space as possible between their vehicle and emergency vehicles, tow trucks or surveillance vehicles that are parked at the side of the road.

Stéfan Overhoff, Urgences-Santé operations chief, said the move-over law is essential for first responders.

"Usually, the corridor itself sort of gives us room to navigate around the ambulance, navigate around the car or the person in [need of] assistance," he told CBC News Wednesday morning.

"Cars don't necessarily slow down all the time. As a result, they pass very close to us and of course it becomes a security issue."

Overhoff said he and his colleagues have noticed progress in compliance to the law on highways and roads outside the city, but less so in urban areas such as Montreal.

He said vehicles should slow down and merge into the other lane as soon as they see an emergency vehicle parked on the shoulder.