Quebec's anti-corruption unit (UPAC) has arrested Frank Zampino, the former second-in-command at Montreal City Hall, for his alleged role in a municipal contract scheme.

Zampino was targeted Tuesday along with seven others as part of an ongoing investigation titled Projet Fronde.

Bernard Trépanier, former chief fundraiser for Union Montréal, was also arrested.

They are facing some combination of fraud, abuse of confidence, conspiracy to commit fraud and municipal corruption charges.

Seven of the eight people were taken into custody. They should be released today with a promise to appear Nov. 8, said UPAC spokesperson Anne-Frederick Laurence.

The new charges appear to be tied to the awarding of municipal contracts, the majority of them in engineering, awarded between 2001 and 2009.

The investigation, which began in 2014, is attempting to prove that a network of engineering firms, civil servants and one politician created a system whereby they shared contracts in exchange for political contributions, according to a news release.

The eight people are:

Frank Zampino, former president of Montreal's executive committe.

Bernard Trépanier, former chief fundraiser for Union Montréal.

Robert Marcil, a civil servant.

Kazimierz Olechnowicz, former president and director-general of engineering firm CIMA+.

Yves Théberge, a former engineer at CIMA+.

Bernard Poulin, president of the engineering firm SM.

Dany Moreau, vice president of SM.

Normand Brousseau, who was working at the time for engineering firm HBA Technika.​

An arrest warrant is out for Poulin, who has not been arrested.

Zampino is already on trial for fraud and conspiracy in connection with the Faubourg Contrecoeur housing development.