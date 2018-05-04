Up to 90 km/h winds expected in and around Montreal

Strong winds are expected in and around Montreal this evening, Environment Canada has warned.

Wind gusts could reach up to 90 km/h, the weather agency said, before slowing down overnight and on Saturday morning.

A wind warning is in effect for Montreal and Laval, as well as several areas on Montreal's South Shore, namely Châteauguay, La Prairie, Longueuil and Varennes.

The strong winds could cause tree branches to break or toss around loose objects in those areas, Environment Canada said.

"Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds," it said.