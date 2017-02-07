Southern Quebec can expect snow, ice pellets and freezing rain accumulating on the ground before Wednesday morning's commute.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault, the snow accumulation will start mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. the snow will turn to ice pellets then freezing rain.

Before 6 a.m. Wednesday, southern Quebec can expect between five and 10 millimetres of freezing rain.

"Depending on how the roads are treated tonight there may be some impact on transportation," Legault said.

After a mild morning, temperatures will dip again with a low of –18 C expected Wednesday evening.

Today: Mainly sunny, light snow in the afternoon. High –7 C.

Tonight: Snow and ice pellets, around 5 cm. Low –6 C.

Tomorrow: Periods of rain in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High of 4 C, falling to –5 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High –9 C.

Friday: Sunny. High –10 C.

Saturday: Chance of flurries. High 3 C.