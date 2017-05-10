CBC has confirmed that Telus telecom cables that serve 1,000 customers are threatened by an unstable bridge in the Gaspé.

The bridge over the Grand Cascapédia River in New Richmond has been closed to traffic since Monday because a support pillar shifted significantly in the heavy current.

The Telus fibre optic cables, which provide television and internet services, run under the bridge.

The company says over the past days crews have worked to ensure clients will not be affected.

"Over the last few days, our crews have proactively worked to ensure that if the bridge and our infrastructure is damaged by the flood, service to our customers will not be affected," said spokesperson Steve Beisswanger.

The transport ministry says it is possible the unstable pillar could collapse completely.

"The work that was done is to prevent a disruption even if the bridge collapses," said Beisswanger.