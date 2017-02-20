A 29-year-old man is in serious condition in hospital after a fall at an Outremont construction site Monday morning.

Urgences Santé spokesman Stéphane Smith said a call came around 7:25 a.m. for the incident, which took place at a Université de Montréal work site on Durocher Street.

The man fell from roughly two storeys up, Smith said. He sustained injuries to his back and legs and was conscious while being taken to hospital.

Quebec's workplace health and safety board has dispatched two investigators to the scene, according to a spokeswoman.