Ugo Fredette, the Saint-Eustache man facing murder charges for the deaths of Véronique Barbe and Yvon Lacasse, has plead guilty to four secondary charges.

The charges are: dangerous driving, being in possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and flight from police.

He plead guilty at the St. Jerome courthouse on Friday.

The charges, laid in Ontario, help connect the dots to create a picture of what happened in the 24 hours after an Amber Alert was issued for a six-year-old boy in September.

The boy was found safe with him and was transferred into the care of Quebec's youth protection services.

In Quebec, Fredette, 42, is facing first- and second-degree murder charges in the deaths of Véronique Barbe and 71-year-old Yvon Lacasse.

Fredette was found driving Lacasse's car when he was stopped by Ontario Provincial Police.

Lacasse's body was found near Arundel, Que., five days after Fredette's arrest.

Barbe's body was found at her home in Saint-Eustache, north of Montreal, on Sept. 14.

Fredette is expected to appear in court to answer those charges in August.