Ugo Fredette is expected to make his first court appearance today in Saint-Jérôme.

The man accused of second-degree murder of his girlfriend Véronique Barbe had been in hospital in Ottawa after a failed suicide attempt.

Friends and family gathered for Barbe's funeral in Saint-Eustache on Sunday. She was 41 when she died.

Fredette, 41, was transferred to a hospital in Saint-Eustache over the weekend, and is now being held at the detention centre in Saint-Jérôme.

His lawyer, Pierre M. Gauthier, has told Radio Canada that Fredette will be present in court today. It is not clear whether new charges will be laid against him.

Arrested driving allegedly stolen car

An Amber Alert was issued for a six-year-old boy shortly after Barbe's body was discovered in Saint-Eustache.

The alert ended when Fredette was arrested in Ontario. The child is in the care of provincial youth protection services.

Fredette had been driving the Honda CR-V of Lachute resident Yvon Lacasse, 71, at the time of his arrest. Police allege he stole the vehicle.

Lacasse's body was found in Arundel, near Mont-Tremblant, Wednesday.