The Saint-Eustache man facing murder charges for the deaths of Véronique Barbe and Yvon Lacasse, Ugo Fredette, was shuttled to Ottawa Tuesday morning to face five new charges.

Ontario Provincial Police picked up Fredette, 42, in Saint-Jérôme, where he's being detained and where he was charged with first- and second-degree murder last week in the deaths of Véronique Barbe and Yvon Lacasse.​

The OPP has been conducting its own investigation into the alleged events that led to Fredette's arrest, parallel to the Sûreté du Québec's.

During his Ottawa appearance Tuesday, Fredette was arraigned on charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault with a weapon and resisting arrest.

Fuller picture of events

The new charges laid in Ontario help connect the dots to create a picture of what happened in the 24 hours after an Amber Alert was issued for a six-year-old boy Sept. 14, shortly after Barbe's body was discovered in the Saint-Eustache home she shared with Fredette.

The Sûreté du Québec used a helicopter to search for the body of Yvon Lacasse in the vicinity of Arundel, Que., days after Ugo Fredette was arrested in Renfrew, Ont., in possession of Lacasse's vehicle. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

Barbe was Fredette's partner and a 41-year-old mother of four.

Lacasse, 71, was the owner of the stolen car Fredette was found driving when he was stopped by the OPP Sept. 15 in a small Ontario town near Renfrew, Ont., and arrested.

The six-year-old boy was with Fredette at the time of the arrest and is now in the care of Quebec youth protection services.

Lacasse's body was found days later in the Laurentians after an intense search.

Fredette has not yet filed a plea on the charges in either province.