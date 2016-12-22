Starting Thursday at noon, clinical teachers working in the Université de Montréal's department of veterinary medicine will be locked out.

The university made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday. They said the lockout is for "an indefinite period."

The teachers work at the university's veterinary hospital in Saint-Hyacinthe.

This comes as the university and the clinical teachers are negotiating their first collective agreement.

Last Friday, the university made an offer but it was rejected by 97 per cent of the members.

Lockout or strike, which does more harm?

University administrators said it made the decision because of "the escalation of pressure tactics" and "the rejection of the overall and final offer of the university."

According to the university, the clinical technicians have already held nine strike days and recently voted to allow for 18 more. They said that will disrupt the faculty's work and put at risk the services they provide.

The union representing professors at the Université de Montréal (SGPUM) responded with a news release, calling the lockout "odious and disproportionate."

They said any strike days would be spread out to assure services are maintained and that a lockout would be doing more harm than any strike.

The veterinary hospital in Saint-Hyacinthe said it will operate in "emergency only" mode until further notice and will minimize the impact on the services offered to the population and the training of students.