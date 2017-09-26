Just days after the company warned it may leave the province, Radio-Canada has confirmed Uber will cease operations in Quebec.

Last week, an Uber statement said "new and challenging" provincial regulations "significantly threaten" the company's ability to continue operating.

Jean-Nicolas Guillemette, director general of Uber Quebec, is expected to make the announcement at an 11 a.m. ET news conference today in Montreal.

On Friday, Transport Minister Laurent Lessard agreed to renew a pilot project, implemented last year, that allows the ride-hailing company to operate in the province.

But he introduced stricter conditions, including a requirement that drivers undergo 35 hours of training, 15 more than the previous requirement.

Traditional taxi drivers undergo 35 hours of training.

The government also wants Uber drivers to have criminal background checks done by police, instead of private companies that do them now.

Taxi drivers unhappy with Uber

Quebec's taxi drivers have been vocal against Uber, saying the government's agreement to have a pilot project amounts to a betrayal.

They have held protests in Montreal, using their cars to block busy city streets.

London's transport regulator on Friday stripped Uber of its licence to operate, affecting over 40,000 drivers in a huge blow to the taxi app.

In the U.K. city, Uber has faced criticism from unions, lawmakers and traditional black cab drivers over working conditions.