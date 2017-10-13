The Quebec government has announced it is standing firm on its new rules regulating how ride-hailing company Uber operates in the province.

Friday morning, Transport Minister André Fortin announced he will not change the requirements that drivers undergo 35 hours of training and have criminal background checks done by a police force.

"My job is to put a regulatory framework in place. Whether a specific private company decides to operate within it, it's not for me to be for or against that," he told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

But the government is giving the drivers time to get their background checks done. New Uber drivers, who start on or after Oct. 15, will have eight weeks, while those already working as Uber drivers will have two years.

The ride-hailing company threatened to leave the province on Saturday if the government doesn't ease up on its proposed regulations.

Fortin says the role of the Transport Ministry is to create regulations that work for everyone and ensure the safety of users.

He says if Uber leaves, it's likely that another company will take its place — one that is willing to follow the rules.

Not backing down

Premier Philippe Couillard said early Thursday that while the province will keep talking with the company, it would not "submit to a multinational."

Uber has said it wasn't consulted about the changes, which they consider to be major, and that the training requirement is too much for drivers who only work part time.

The old pilot project began last year and expires Saturday. Under those rules, drivers were required to do 20 hours of training and could have their background checks done by private companies.

Quebec is the only Canadian jurisdiction where Uber operates that requires drivers to do training.

Fortin, 35, replaced Laurent Lessard in Wednesday's cabinet shuffle.

Earlier this week, Uber drivers expressed hope that the appointment of a new transport minister could yield an improved relationship between the company and the Couillard government.