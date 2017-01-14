The 2015 suicides of five members of the Innu community of Uashat-Maliotenam near Sept-Îles, Que., were preventable, a Quebec coroner has found.

The report by Bernard Lefrançois, released today, lays part of the blame for the deaths on Canada's reserves, which he called an "apartheid system."

Lefrançois said the Indian Act creates "two classes of citizenship" in Canada.

He also blamed the series of suicides on a lack of mental health resources available to the community of 4,000 people.

The local suicide prevention centre only provides services in French, which is not widely spoken in Uashat-Maliotenam, Lefrançois noted. It does not provide services in Innu or Naskapi.

His report was prompted by the deaths of four women and one man over a nine-month period in 2015. Since 1994, 44 members of the Innu community have taken their own lives.