Provincial police investigating after 2 bodies found in Beauharnois Canal

Provincial police are investigating after the bodies of two men were found in the Beauharnois Canal, near the Hydro-Québec power plant in Beauharnois, Que.

A passerby spotted the first body at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

About an hour later, the second body was found nearby.

Police say they are not ruling out the possibility that they may be the bodies of two snowmobilers who went missing in the area in February.