Provincial police investigating after 2 bodies found in Beauharnois Canal
Police say they are not ruling out the possibility that they may be the bodies of two snowmobilers who went missing in the area in February.
Police say they are not ruling out that bodies could be those of 2 snowmobilers who went missing in February
Provincial police are investigating after the bodies of two men were found in the Beauharnois Canal, near the Hydro-Québec power plant in Beauharnois, Que.
A passerby spotted the first body at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
About an hour later, the second body was found nearby.
Police say they are not ruling out the possibility that they may be the bodies of two snowmobilers who went missing in the area in February.
With files from Kristy Rich