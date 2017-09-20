Indigenous Canadian authors and their stories will be front and centre at tonight's Turtle Island Reads live public event at 7 p.m. at McGill University's Tanna Schulich Hall.

Three advocates will each showcase one book of fiction penned by an Indigenous Canadian. They will try to persuade members of both our live and online audience to make that book the next one on their reading list.

For those who want to join the conversation online, the event will be live on CBC Montreal's Facebook page so that Canadians from coast to coast can watch and weigh in on their favourite book.

If you're in Montreal, you can attend the event in person:

Where: Tanna Schulich Hall at McGill University, 527 Sherbrooke Street West.

When: 7 p.m. ET (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Admission is free.

You can also watch it live on this page.

The event is being hosted by author and CBC Ottawa journalist Waubgeshig Rice , and CBC Montreal's Nantali Indongo will moderate the discussion.

Turtle Island Reads is a CBC collaboration with the Quebec Writers' Federation and McGill University's Institute for the Public Life of Arts and Ideas.

At last year's Turtle Island Reads, more than 150 spectators filled the gymnasium at Kahnawake Survival School. (Loreen Pindera/CBC)

The books and advocates

Shannon Webb-Campbell, a Montreal poet, writer and critic of mixed Mi'kmaq heritage, is championing Bearskin Diary by Carol Daniels for Turtle Island Reads.

Moe Clark, a Montreal-based and Métis poet, touring musician, educator, activist, is championing Leanne Simpson's recent collection of poems and short stories, This Accident of Being Lost.

Ryan McMahon, an Anishinaabe comedian, podcaster, new media creator and upcoming author, is the advocate for Eden Robinson's novel Son of a Trickster.