Trucking companies try to quash injunction that keeps them off rural road en route to Turcot

Residents on Montreal's South Shore who fought to keep heavy trucks from transporting materials to the Turcot Interchange construction site using a rural road are getting some pushback in court today.

Trucking companies working at the site argued before the Quebec Court of Appeal Wednesday morning, trying to quash the injunction issued in March.

The group of citizens in Varennes said the hundreds of trucks passing 24 hours a day on Butte-aux-Renards Road were having a serious impact on their quality of life.

The original Superior Court ruling described the number of trucks as "mind-blowing," and ordered the trucking company and the consortium building the Turcot to reduce the number of trucks passing by residences, especially at night.

The consortium argued the injunction could seriously delay the Turcot project and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Lawyers for trucking company CRH argued that the province, in planning the Turcot project, had already considered the environment and social impacts and therefore the injunction is unnecessary.